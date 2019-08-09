Suyog Tele Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.26 crore, up 20.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.26 crore in June 2019 up 20.92% from Rs. 24.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2019 up 16.62% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.09 crore in June 2019 up 15.21% from Rs. 12.23 crore in June 2018.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 8.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.91 in June 2018.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 459.95 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 112.94% returns over the last 6 months and 69.72% over the last 12 months.