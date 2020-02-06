Suyog Tele Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.35 crore, up 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.35 crore in December 2019 up 17.06% from Rs. 26.78 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2019 up 14.59% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2019 up 2.99% from Rs. 14.37 crore in December 2018.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.58 in December 2018.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 362.55 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.14% returns over the last 6 months and 64.80% over the last 12 months.