 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suvidhaa Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 41.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in September 2022 down 41.92% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 80% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 5.05 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.11% returns over the last 6 months and -55.90% over the last 12 months.

Suvidhaa Infoserve
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.61 5.22 7.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.61 5.22 7.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1.77 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.61 -- 5.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.47 0.69
Depreciation 3.48 3.45 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.48 0.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.43 -0.95 -2.35
Other Income 0.02 0.26 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.41 -0.68 -2.34
Interest 0.03 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.44 -0.68 -2.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.44 -0.68 -2.35
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.44 -0.68 -2.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.44 -0.68 -2.35
Equity Share Capital 20.75 20.33 20.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.03 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.03 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.03 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.03 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Others #Results #Suvidhaa Info #Suvidhaa Infoserve
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm