Suvidhaa Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 41.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in September 2022 down 41.92% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 80% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 5.05 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.11% returns over the last 6 months and -55.90% over the last 12 months.