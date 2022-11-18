English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suvidhaa Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 41.92% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in September 2022 down 41.92% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 80% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

    Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 5.05 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.11% returns over the last 6 months and -55.90% over the last 12 months.

    Suvidhaa Infoserve
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.615.227.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.615.227.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.77--
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.61--5.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.470.69
    Depreciation3.483.453.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.480.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.43-0.95-2.35
    Other Income0.020.260.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.41-0.68-2.34
    Interest0.03--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.44-0.68-2.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.44-0.68-2.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.44-0.68-2.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.44-0.68-2.35
    Equity Share Capital20.7520.3320.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.03-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.03-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.03-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.03-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Others #Results #Suvidhaa Info #Suvidhaa Infoserve
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm