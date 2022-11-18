Suvidhaa Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, down 41.92% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in September 2022 down 41.92% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 80% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.
Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 5.05 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.11% returns over the last 6 months and -55.90% over the last 12 months.
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.61
|5.22
|7.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.61
|5.22
|7.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.77
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.61
|--
|5.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.47
|0.69
|Depreciation
|3.48
|3.45
|3.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.48
|0.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.95
|-2.35
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.26
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-0.68
|-2.34
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-0.68
|-2.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.44
|-0.68
|-2.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.44
|-0.68
|-2.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.44
|-0.68
|-2.35
|Equity Share Capital
|20.75
|20.33
|20.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited