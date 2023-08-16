English
    Suvidhaa Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 65.59% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 65.59% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 down 445.75% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 116.97% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

    Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -32.54% over the last 12 months.

    Suvidhaa Infoserve
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.807.925.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.807.925.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.301.561.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.200.47
    Depreciation3.263.443.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.429.800.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.80-7.09-0.95
    Other Income0.079.250.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.732.16-0.68
    Interest0.000.34--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.731.82-0.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.731.82-0.68
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.731.82-0.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.731.82-0.68
    Equity Share Capital20.7420.7420.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.09-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.180.09-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.09-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.180.09-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Others #Results #Suvidhaa Info #Suvidhaa Infoserve
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

