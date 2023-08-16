Suvidhaa Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, down 65.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 65.59% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in June 2023 down 445.75% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 116.97% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -32.54% over the last 12 months.