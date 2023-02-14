 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suvidhaa Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, up 30.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 30.92% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 72.21% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 66.48% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

Suvidhaa Infoserve
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.00 4.61 7.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.00 4.61 7.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.35 -- 4.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.61 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.50 0.79
Depreciation 3.48 3.48 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.45 0.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 -1.43 -1.67
Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -1.41 -1.67
Interest -- 0.03 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.45 -1.44 -1.67
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Tax -0.45 -1.44 -1.63
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 -1.44 -1.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 -1.44 -1.63
Equity Share Capital 20.74 20.75 20.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.07 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.07 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.07 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.07 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited