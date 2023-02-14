Suvidhaa Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, up 30.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 30.92% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 72.21% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 66.48% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.
Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.83% returns over the last 6 months and -58.80% over the last 12 months.
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.00
|4.61
|7.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.00
|4.61
|7.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.35
|--
|4.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.61
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.50
|0.79
|Depreciation
|3.48
|3.48
|3.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.45
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-1.43
|-1.67
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-1.41
|-1.67
|Interest
|--
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-1.44
|-1.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-1.44
|-1.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-1.44
|-1.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-1.44
|-1.63
|Equity Share Capital
|20.74
|20.75
|20.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited