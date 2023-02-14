English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suvidhaa Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, up 30.92% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 30.92% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 72.21% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 66.48% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

    Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.83% returns over the last 6 months and -58.80% over the last 12 months.

    Suvidhaa Infoserve
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.004.617.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.004.617.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.35--4.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.61--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.500.79
    Depreciation3.483.483.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.450.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-1.43-1.67
    Other Income0.030.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-1.41-1.67
    Interest--0.03--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.45-1.44-1.67
    Exceptional Items----0.03
    P/L Before Tax-0.45-1.44-1.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.45-1.44-1.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.45-1.44-1.63
    Equity Share Capital20.7420.7520.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.07-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.07-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.07-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.07-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Others #Results #Suvidhaa Info #Suvidhaa Infoserve
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am