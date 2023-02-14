Suvidhaa Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore, up 30.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.00 crore in December 2022 up 30.92% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 72.21% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 66.48% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.83% returns over the last 6 months and -58.80% over the last 12 months.