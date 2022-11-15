Suvidhaa Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 22.89% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2022 up 49.06% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2022 up 1068.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 5.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -58.43% over the last 12 months.