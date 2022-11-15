 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suvidhaa Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 22.89% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2022 up 49.06% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2022 up 1068.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 5.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -58.43% over the last 12 months.

Suvidhaa Infoserve
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.12 5.66 7.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.12 5.66 7.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 2.01 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.92 -- 5.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.51 0.47 0.69
Depreciation 3.49 3.45 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.63 1.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.65 -0.91 -3.34
Other Income 0.03 0.26 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.62 -0.65 -3.33
Interest 0.03 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.65 -0.65 -3.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.65 -0.65 -3.34
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.65 -0.65 -3.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.65 -0.65 -3.34
Minority Interest -- -- 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.65 -0.65 -3.24
Equity Share Capital 20.46 20.33 20.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.03 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.03 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.03 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.03 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

