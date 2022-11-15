English
    Suvidhaa Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, down 22.89% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 22.89% from Rs. 7.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2022 up 49.06% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2022 up 1068.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

    Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 5.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.89% returns over the last 6 months and -58.43% over the last 12 months.

    Suvidhaa Infoserve
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.125.667.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.125.667.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--2.01--
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.92--5.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.470.69
    Depreciation3.493.453.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.631.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.65-0.91-3.34
    Other Income0.030.260.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.62-0.65-3.33
    Interest0.03--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.65-0.65-3.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.65-0.65-3.34
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.65-0.65-3.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.65-0.65-3.34
    Minority Interest----0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.65-0.65-3.24
    Equity Share Capital20.4620.3320.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.03-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.03-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.03-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.03-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am