Suvidhaa Info Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 50.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in March 2022 down 50.15% from Rs. 16.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 up 122.56% from Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2022 up 302.65% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.

Suvidhaa Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 7.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)