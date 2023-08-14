Suvidhaa Info Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 67.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 67.85% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2023 down 594.14% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 143.57% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.