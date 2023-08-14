English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suvidhaa Info Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 67.85% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 67.85% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2023 down 594.14% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 143.57% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.

    Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.

    Suvidhaa Infoserve
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.828.275.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.828.275.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.232.422.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.990.380.47
    Depreciation3.283.453.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.999.860.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.66-7.83-0.91
    Other Income0.179.410.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.501.58-0.65
    Interest0.000.34--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.501.24-0.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.501.24-0.65
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.501.24-0.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.501.24-0.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.501.24-0.65
    Equity Share Capital20.7520.7420.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.06-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.220.06-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.06-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.220.06-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Others #Results #Suvidhaa Info #Suvidhaa Infoserve
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

