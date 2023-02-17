 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suvidhaa Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 47.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 up 47.11% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 186.63% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

Suvidhaa Infoserve
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.24 6.12 7.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.24 6.12 7.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 4.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.63 2.92 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.51 0.79
Depreciation 3.49 3.49 3.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.85 -0.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.80 -1.65 -0.53
Other Income 0.11 0.03 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 -1.62 0.71
Interest -- 0.03 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -1.65 0.71
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Tax -0.69 -1.65 0.74
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 -1.65 0.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 -1.65 0.74
Minority Interest 0.05 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.64 -1.65 0.74
Equity Share Capital 20.75 20.75 20.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.08 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.08 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.08 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.08 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited