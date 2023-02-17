Suvidhaa Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 47.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 up 47.11% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 186.63% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and -60.09% over the last 12 months.