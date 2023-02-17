English
    Suvidhaa Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 47.11% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 up 47.11% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 186.63% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

    Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and -60.09% over the last 12 months.

    Suvidhaa Infoserve
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.246.127.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.246.127.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----4.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.632.92--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.510.79
    Depreciation3.493.493.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.85-0.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.80-1.65-0.53
    Other Income0.110.031.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.69-1.620.71
    Interest--0.03--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-1.650.71
    Exceptional Items----0.03
    P/L Before Tax-0.69-1.650.74
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-1.650.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-1.650.74
    Minority Interest0.05----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.64-1.650.74
    Equity Share Capital20.7520.7520.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.080.04
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.080.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.080.04
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.080.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am