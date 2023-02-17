Suvidhaa Info Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, up 47.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 up 47.11% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 186.63% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.
Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 4.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and -60.09% over the last 12 months.
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.24
|6.12
|7.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.24
|6.12
|7.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|4.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.63
|2.92
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.51
|0.79
|Depreciation
|3.49
|3.49
|3.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.85
|-0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-1.65
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.03
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-1.62
|0.71
|Interest
|--
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-1.65
|0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-1.65
|0.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-1.65
|0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-1.65
|0.74
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.64
|-1.65
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|20.75
|20.75
|20.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.08
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited