Suvidhaa Info Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore, down 78.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore in December 2020 down 78.35% from Rs. 79.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 up 288.37% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2020 up 86.31% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2019.

Suvidhaa Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 85.50 on April 07, 2021 (NSE)