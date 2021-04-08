English
Suvidhaa Info Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore, down 78.35% Y-o-Y

April 08, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suvidhaa Infoserve are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore in December 2020 down 78.35% from Rs. 79.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 up 288.37% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2020 up 86.31% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2019.

Suvidhaa Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Suvidhaa Info shares closed at 85.50 on April 07, 2021 (NSE)

Suvidhaa Infoserve
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations17.2031.91
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations17.2031.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods10.1126.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.02
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost1.371.22
Depreciation4.534.55
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses1.190.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.06-0.88
Other Income2.081.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.140.72
Interest0.070.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.070.71
Exceptional Items--0.30
P/L Before Tax2.071.01
Tax----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.071.01
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.071.01
Minority Interest-0.170.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.901.03
Equity Share Capital20.3310.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.05
Diluted EPS0.100.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.10
Diluted EPS0.100.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 8, 2021 08:11 pm

