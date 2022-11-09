 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suven Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.40 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.40 crore in September 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 300.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.92 crore in September 2022 down 31.49% from Rs. 115.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.04 crore in September 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 160.11 crore in September 2021.

Suven Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.53 in September 2021.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 439.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.45% over the last 12 months.

Suven Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.40 338.80 300.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 278.40 338.80 300.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.34 112.29 118.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 15.64 -26.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.89 24.79 23.19
Depreciation 10.76 10.55 9.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 2.07 2.23 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.13 29.10 63.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.89 144.19 112.60
Other Income 10.39 10.90 38.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.28 155.09 150.93
Interest 0.29 1.43 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.99 153.66 149.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.99 153.66 149.76
Tax 27.06 39.61 34.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.92 114.05 115.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.92 114.05 115.20
Equity Share Capital 25.46 25.46 25.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.10 4.48 4.53
Diluted EPS 3.10 4.48 4.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.10 4.48 4.53
Diluted EPS 3.10 4.48 4.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am
