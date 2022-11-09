English
    Suven Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.40 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 278.40 crore in September 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 300.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.92 crore in September 2022 down 31.49% from Rs. 115.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.04 crore in September 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 160.11 crore in September 2021.

    Suven Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.53 in September 2021.

    Suven Pharma shares closed at 439.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.37% returns over the last 6 months and -12.45% over the last 12 months.

    Suven Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.40338.80300.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations278.40338.80300.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.34112.29118.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.3315.64-26.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8924.7923.19
    Depreciation10.7610.559.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses2.072.23--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.1329.1063.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.89144.19112.60
    Other Income10.3910.9038.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.28155.09150.93
    Interest0.291.431.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.99153.66149.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax105.99153.66149.76
    Tax27.0639.6134.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.92114.05115.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.92114.05115.20
    Equity Share Capital25.4625.4625.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.104.484.53
    Diluted EPS3.104.484.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.104.484.53
    Diluted EPS3.104.484.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

