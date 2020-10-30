Suven Pharma Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.39 crore, down 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.39 crore in September 2020 down 13.02% from Rs. 272.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.33 crore in September 2020 down 27.34% from Rs. 89.92 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.85 crore in September 2020 down 24.5% from Rs. 130.93 crore in September 2019.

Suven Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2019.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 338.80 on October 29, 2020 (NSE)