Suven Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 363.85 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 363.85 crore in March 2022 up 40.39% from Rs. 259.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.46 crore in March 2022 up 248.27% from Rs. 64.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 291.96 crore in March 2022 up 201.02% from Rs. 96.99 crore in March 2021.

Suven Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in March 2021.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 580.15 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)