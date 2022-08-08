Suven Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.80 crore, up 28.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.80 crore in June 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 263.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2022 up 40.04% from Rs. 81.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.64 crore in June 2022 up 37.57% from Rs. 120.40 crore in June 2021.

Suven Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 466.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.09% returns over the last 6 months and -15.62% over the last 12 months.