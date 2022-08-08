 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suven Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.80 crore, up 28.43% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 338.80 crore in June 2022 up 28.43% from Rs. 263.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.05 crore in June 2022 up 40.04% from Rs. 81.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.64 crore in June 2022 up 37.57% from Rs. 120.40 crore in June 2021.

Suven Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 466.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.09% returns over the last 6 months and -15.62% over the last 12 months.

Suven Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 338.80 363.85 263.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 338.80 363.85 263.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.29 130.28 91.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.64 -19.94 -15.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.79 31.12 21.16
Depreciation 10.55 10.42 8.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 2.23 2.14 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.10 62.67 51.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.19 147.15 105.62
Other Income 10.90 134.40 5.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.09 281.54 111.41
Interest 1.43 2.19 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.66 279.36 109.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.66 279.36 109.28
Tax 39.61 54.89 27.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.05 224.46 81.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.05 224.46 81.44
Equity Share Capital 25.46 25.46 25.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 8.82 3.20
Diluted EPS 4.48 8.82 3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 8.82 3.20
Diluted EPS 4.48 8.82 3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
