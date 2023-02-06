 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suven Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.49 crore, down 11.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.49 crore in December 2022 down 11.01% from Rs. 391.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.47 crore in December 2022 down 20.09% from Rs. 137.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.57 crore in December 2022 down 18.3% from Rs. 195.31 crore in December 2021.

Suven Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 348.49 278.40 391.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 348.49 278.40 391.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 135.16 84.34 118.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.51 0.33 0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.26 25.89 25.01
Depreciation 10.91 10.76 10.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 2.27 2.07 2.19
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.23 59.13 58.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.15 95.89 175.52
Other Income 12.51 10.39 9.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.66 106.28 184.80
Interest 1.38 0.29 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.28 105.99 184.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 147.28 105.99 184.05
Tax 37.82 27.06 47.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.47 78.92 137.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.47 78.92 137.00
Equity Share Capital 25.46 25.46 25.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 3.10 5.38
Diluted EPS 4.30 3.10 5.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 3.10 5.38
Diluted EPS 4.30 3.10 5.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited