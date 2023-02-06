English
    Suven Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.49 crore, down 11.01% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.49 crore in December 2022 down 11.01% from Rs. 391.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.47 crore in December 2022 down 20.09% from Rs. 137.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.57 crore in December 2022 down 18.3% from Rs. 195.31 crore in December 2021.

    Suven Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.49278.40391.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations348.49278.40391.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.1684.34118.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.510.330.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.2625.8925.01
    Depreciation10.9110.7610.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses2.272.072.19
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.2359.1358.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.1595.89175.52
    Other Income12.5110.399.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.66106.28184.80
    Interest1.380.290.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.28105.99184.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax147.28105.99184.05
    Tax37.8227.0647.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.4778.92137.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.4778.92137.00
    Equity Share Capital25.4625.4625.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.303.105.38
    Diluted EPS4.303.105.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.303.105.38
    Diluted EPS4.303.105.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited