Suven Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.49 crore, down 11.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.49 crore in December 2022 down 11.01% from Rs. 391.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.47 crore in December 2022 down 20.09% from Rs. 137.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.57 crore in December 2022 down 18.3% from Rs. 195.31 crore in December 2021.

Suven Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in December 2021.

