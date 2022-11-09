 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suven Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.40 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.40 crore in September 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 300.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.06 crore in September 2022 down 25.7% from Rs. 96.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.80 crore in September 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 126.82 crore in September 2021.

Suven Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in September 2021.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 439.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.98% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.

Suven Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 278.40 338.80 300.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 278.40 338.80 300.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.75 112.74 118.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -15.64 -26.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.65 26.59 23.19
Depreciation 12.03 11.50 9.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 2.07 2.23 --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.83 62.00 63.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.85 139.38 112.60
Other Income 10.92 11.03 5.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.77 150.41 117.64
Interest 0.29 1.45 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.48 148.96 116.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.48 148.96 116.46
Tax 26.42 41.42 36.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.06 107.54 79.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.06 107.54 79.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 17.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.06 107.54 96.98
Equity Share Capital 25.46 25.46 25.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.83 4.22 3.81
Diluted EPS 2.83 4.22 3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.83 4.22 3.81
Diluted EPS 2.83 4.22 3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results #Suven Pharma #Suven Pharmaceuticals
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.