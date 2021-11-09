Suven Pharma Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 300.99 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.99 crore in September 2021 up 26.79% from Rs. 237.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.98 crore in September 2021 up 30.92% from Rs. 74.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.82 crore in September 2021 up 28.3% from Rs. 98.85 crore in September 2020.

Suven Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.91 in September 2020.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 502.10 on November 08, 2021 (NSE)