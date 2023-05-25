English
    Suven Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.36 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 369.36 crore in March 2023 up 1.51% from Rs. 363.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.97 crore in March 2023 up 35.24% from Rs. 91.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.48 crore in March 2023 up 3.79% from Rs. 173.89 crore in March 2022.

    Suven Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.60 in March 2022.

    Suven Pharma shares closed at 472.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and -7.17% over the last 12 months.

    Suven Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations369.36353.77363.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations369.36353.77363.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.56136.04130.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.88-26.40-19.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6029.6831.12
    Depreciation11.9612.2410.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses2.012.272.14
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.2365.4963.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.12134.46146.60
    Other Income11.4013.0116.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.52147.47163.47
    Interest2.311.382.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.21146.08161.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax166.21146.08161.28
    Tax42.2438.3669.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.97107.7291.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.97107.7291.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates123.97107.7291.67
    Equity Share Capital25.4625.4625.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.874.233.60
    Diluted EPS4.874.233.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.874.233.60
    Diluted EPS4.874.233.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

