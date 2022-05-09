 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suven Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 363.85 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 363.85 crore in March 2022 up 40.39% from Rs. 259.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.67 crore in March 2022 up 10.29% from Rs. 83.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.89 crore in March 2022 up 79.31% from Rs. 96.98 crore in March 2021.

Suven Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2021.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 580.15 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Suven Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 363.85 391.59 259.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 363.85 391.59 259.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.28 118.48 87.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.94 0.96 3.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.12 25.01 16.51
Depreciation 10.42 10.51 8.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 2.14 2.19 1.51
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.22 58.93 56.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.60 175.51 85.38
Other Income 16.87 64.69 3.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.47 240.20 88.67
Interest 2.19 0.74 1.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 161.28 239.46 86.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 161.28 239.46 86.80
Tax 69.61 79.39 22.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 91.67 160.07 64.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 91.67 160.07 64.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 18.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 91.67 160.07 83.12
Equity Share Capital 25.46 25.46 25.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 6.29 3.27
Diluted EPS 3.60 6.29 3.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 6.29 3.27
Diluted EPS 3.60 6.29 3.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results #Suven Pharma #Suven Pharmaceuticals
first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.