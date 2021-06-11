Suven Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 259.16 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.16 crore in March 2021 up 40.27% from Rs. 184.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.12 crore in March 2021 up 12.04% from Rs. 74.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.98 crore in March 2021 up 17.3% from Rs. 82.68 crore in March 2020.

Suven Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.83 in March 2020.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 480.45 on June 10, 2021 (NSE)