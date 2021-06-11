MARKET NEWS

Suven Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 259.16 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y

June 11, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 259.16 crore in March 2021 up 40.27% from Rs. 184.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.12 crore in March 2021 up 12.04% from Rs. 74.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.98 crore in March 2021 up 17.3% from Rs. 82.68 crore in March 2020.

Suven Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.83 in March 2020.

Suven Pharma shares closed at 480.45 on June 10, 2021 (NSE)

Suven Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations259.16274.93184.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations259.16274.93184.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials87.3779.7664.24
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.98-13.55-11.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.5121.3519.52
Depreciation8.318.767.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses1.512.66--
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.1046.5734.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.38129.3970.29
Other Income3.304.845.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.67134.2375.63
Interest1.872.737.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.80131.5068.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax86.80131.5068.41
Tax22.3533.8715.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.4597.6353.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.4597.6353.21
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates18.6716.0020.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.12113.6374.18
Equity Share Capital25.4625.4612.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.274.465.83
Diluted EPS3.274.465.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.274.465.83
Diluted EPS3.274.465.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Results #Suven Pharma #Suven Pharmaceuticals
first published: Jun 11, 2021 12:07 pm

