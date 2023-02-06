Suven Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.77 crore, down 9.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 391.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.72 crore in December 2022 down 32.7% from Rs. 160.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.71 crore in December 2022 down 36.3% from Rs. 250.71 crore in December 2021.