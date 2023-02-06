 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suven Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.77 crore, down 9.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 353.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 391.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.72 crore in December 2022 down 32.7% from Rs. 160.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.71 crore in December 2022 down 36.3% from Rs. 250.71 crore in December 2021.

Suven Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 353.77 278.40 391.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 353.77 278.40 391.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 136.04 85.75 118.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.40 0.22 0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.68 28.65 25.01
Depreciation 12.24 12.03 10.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 2.27 2.07 2.19
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.49 61.83 58.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.46 87.85 175.51
Other Income 13.01 10.92 64.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.47 98.77 240.20
Interest 1.38 0.29 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.08 98.48 239.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.08 98.48 239.46
Tax 38.36 26.42 79.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.72 72.06 160.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.72 72.06 160.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.72 72.06 160.07
Equity Share Capital 25.46 25.46 25.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 2.83 6.29
Diluted EPS 4.23 2.83 6.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 2.83 6.29
Diluted EPS 4.23 2.83 6.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
