    Suven Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.77 crore, down 9.66% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 353.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.66% from Rs. 391.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.72 crore in December 2022 down 32.7% from Rs. 160.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.71 crore in December 2022 down 36.3% from Rs. 250.71 crore in December 2021.

    Suven Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations353.77278.40391.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations353.77278.40391.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.0485.75118.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.400.220.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.6828.6525.01
    Depreciation12.2412.0310.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses2.272.072.19
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.4961.8358.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.4687.85175.51
    Other Income13.0110.9264.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.4798.77240.20
    Interest1.380.290.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.0898.48239.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax146.0898.48239.46
    Tax38.3626.4279.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.7272.06160.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.7272.06160.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates107.7272.06160.07
    Equity Share Capital25.4625.4625.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.232.836.29
    Diluted EPS4.232.836.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.232.836.29
    Diluted EPS4.232.836.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited