Suven Life Sci Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 86.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2021 down 86.81% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2021 down 478.13% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2021 down 524.2% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 98.75 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.