Suven Life Sci Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.98 crore, up 547.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.98 crore in September 2020 up 547.27% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020 up 83.09% from Rs. 11.23 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020 up 84.49% from Rs. 10.12 crore in September 2019.
Suven Life Sci shares closed at 48.25 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -83.69% over the last 12 months.
|Suven Life Sciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.98
|1.43
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.98
|1.43
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.86
|3.41
|4.20
|Depreciation
|1.07
|1.06
|1.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|7.02
|4.95
|7.51
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.94
|0.86
|2.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.92
|-8.85
|-13.92
|Other Income
|2.28
|2.53
|2.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-6.33
|-11.54
|Interest
|0.25
|0.22
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.89
|-6.54
|-11.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.89
|-6.54
|-11.64
|Tax
|-0.99
|-2.47
|-0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|-4.08
|-11.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|-4.08
|-11.23
|Equity Share Capital
|12.73
|12.73
|12.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.32
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.32
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.32
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.32
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:33 pm