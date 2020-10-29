Suven Life Sci Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.98 crore, up 547.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.98 crore in September 2020 up 547.27% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020 up 83.09% from Rs. 11.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020 up 84.49% from Rs. 10.12 crore in September 2019.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 48.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.97% returns over the last 6 months and -84.00% over the last 12 months.