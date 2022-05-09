 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suven Life Sci Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 171.1% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2022 up 171.1% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022 down 0.54% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2021.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 83.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.

Suven Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.22 4.43 1.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.22 4.43 1.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.06 4.10 3.22
Depreciation 1.10 1.22 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- 5.90
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.64 7.34 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.57 -8.23 -9.54
Other Income 0.12 0.14 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.46 -8.09 -8.22
Interest 0.10 0.13 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.55 -8.22 -8.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.55 -8.22 -8.46
Tax -- -- 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.55 -8.22 -8.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.55 -8.22 -8.51
Equity Share Capital 14.54 12.73 12.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -0.65 -0.67
Diluted EPS -0.67 -0.65 -0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 -0.65 -0.67
Diluted EPS -0.67 -0.65 -0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

