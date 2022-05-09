Suven Life Sci Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 171.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2022 up 171.1% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022 down 0.54% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2021.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 83.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.