Suven Life Sci Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 82.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2021 down 82.02% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2021 down 231.89% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2021 down 877.17% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2020.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 107.05 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.21% returns over the last 6 months and 144.97% over the last 12 months.