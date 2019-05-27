Suven Life Sci Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 253.30 crore, up 18.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.30 crore in March 2019 up 18.52% from Rs. 213.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.98 crore in March 2019 up 8.75% from Rs. 62.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.05 crore in March 2019 up 8.54% from Rs. 100.47 crore in March 2018.

Suven Life Sci EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2018.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 267.95 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 41.10% over the last 12 months.