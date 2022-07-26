Suven Life Sci Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 76.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in June 2022 up 76.42% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 72.77% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.
Suven Life Sci shares closed at 70.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suven Life Sciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.54
|4.22
|2.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.54
|4.22
|2.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.16
|5.06
|4.10
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.10
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.45
|6.64
|9.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.65
|-8.57
|-12.90
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.12
|4.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.21
|-8.46
|-8.34
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.31
|-8.55
|-8.49
|Exceptional Items
|6.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.31
|-8.55
|-8.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.31
|-8.55
|-8.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.31
|-8.55
|-8.49
|Equity Share Capital
|14.54
|14.54
|12.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.67
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.67
|-0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.67
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.67
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited