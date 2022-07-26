Suven Life Sci Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 76.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in June 2022 up 76.42% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 72.77% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 70.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.58% over the last 12 months.