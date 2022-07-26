 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suven Life Sci Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 76.42% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in June 2022 up 76.42% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 72.77% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2022 up 9.3% from Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2021.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 70.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.58% over the last 12 months.

Suven Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.54 4.22 2.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.54 4.22 2.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.16 5.06 4.10
Depreciation 1.58 1.10 1.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.45 6.64 9.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.65 -8.57 -12.90
Other Income 0.44 0.12 4.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.21 -8.46 -8.34
Interest 0.10 0.10 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.31 -8.55 -8.49
Exceptional Items 6.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.31 -8.55 -8.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.31 -8.55 -8.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.31 -8.55 -8.49
Equity Share Capital 14.54 14.54 12.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -0.67 -0.67
Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.67 -0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 -0.67 -0.67
Diluted EPS -0.16 -0.67 -0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Suven Life Sci #Suven Life Sciences
first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.