Suven Life Sci Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.27% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2022 up 19.31% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2021.