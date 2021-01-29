Suven Life Sci Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 45.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in December 2020 down 45.43% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2020 down 80.99% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2020 down 150% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2019.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 71.80 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.32% returns over the last 6 months and 255.45% over the last 12 months.