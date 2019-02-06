Suven Life Sci Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 129.02 crore, down 21.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.02 crore in December 2018 down 21.16% from Rs. 163.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.23 crore in December 2018 down 27.07% from Rs. 34.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.36 crore in December 2018 down 24.36% from Rs. 54.68 crore in December 2017.

Suven Life Sci EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2017.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 204.95 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 2.76% over the last 12 months.