Suven Life Sci Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, down 86.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2021 down 86.81% from Rs. 8.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2021 down 80.74% from Rs. 15.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.12 crore in September 2021 down 77.02% from Rs. 15.32 crore in September 2020.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 98.75 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.45% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.