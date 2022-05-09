 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suven Life Sci Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 171.1% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2022 up 171.1% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 21.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022 up 3.21% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2021.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 82.30 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.47% returns over the last 6 months and -17.29% over the last 12 months.

Suven Life Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.22 4.43 1.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.22 4.43 1.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.76 5.06 4.17
Depreciation 1.10 1.22 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- 17.96
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.18 31.85 1.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.82 -33.70 -22.65
Other Income 0.12 0.14 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.70 -33.56 -21.32
Interest 0.10 0.13 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.80 -33.69 -21.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -20.80 -33.69 -21.57
Tax -- -- 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.80 -33.69 -21.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.80 -33.69 -21.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -20.80 -33.69 -21.61
Equity Share Capital 14.54 12.73 12.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 -2.65 -1.70
Diluted EPS -1.63 -2.65 -1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 -2.65 -1.70
Diluted EPS -1.63 -2.65 -1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Suven Life Sci #Suven Life Sciences
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.