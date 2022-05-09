Suven Life Sci Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 171.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2022 up 171.1% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 21.61 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022 up 3.21% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2021.
Suven Life Sci shares closed at 82.30 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.47% returns over the last 6 months and -17.29% over the last 12 months.
|Suven Life Sciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.22
|4.43
|1.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.22
|4.43
|1.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.76
|5.06
|4.17
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.22
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|17.96
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.18
|31.85
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.82
|-33.70
|-22.65
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.14
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.70
|-33.56
|-21.32
|Interest
|0.10
|0.13
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.80
|-33.69
|-21.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.80
|-33.69
|-21.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.80
|-33.69
|-21.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.80
|-33.69
|-21.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.80
|-33.69
|-21.61
|Equity Share Capital
|14.54
|12.73
|12.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|-2.65
|-1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-2.65
|-1.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|-2.65
|-1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|-2.65
|-1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited