Suven Life Sci Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 171.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in March 2022 up 171.1% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 21.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022 up 3.21% from Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2021.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 82.30 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.47% returns over the last 6 months and -17.29% over the last 12 months.