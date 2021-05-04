Suven Life Sci Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 82.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2021 down 82.02% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.61 crore in March 2021 up 15.44% from Rs. 25.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2021 up 8.29% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2020.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 107.50 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.19% returns over the last 6 months and 146.00% over the last 12 months.