Suven Life Sci Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 82.02% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2021 down 82.02% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.61 crore in March 2021 up 15.44% from Rs. 25.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.25 crore in March 2021 up 8.29% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2020.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 107.50 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.19% returns over the last 6 months and 146.00% over the last 12 months.

Close
Suven Life Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.561.518.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.561.518.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.174.504.33
Depreciation1.071.141.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses17.9622.7427.84
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.010.881.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.65-27.75-26.12
Other Income1.321.623.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.32-26.12-23.13
Interest0.240.180.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.57-26.30-23.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-21.57-26.30-23.36
Tax0.05-1.912.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.61-24.39-25.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.61-24.39-25.56
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-21.61-24.39-25.56
Equity Share Capital12.7312.7312.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.70-1.92-2.01
Diluted EPS-1.70-1.92-2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.70-1.92-2.01
Diluted EPS-1.70-1.92-2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2021 03:20 pm

