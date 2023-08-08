Suven Life Sci Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.29% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.09 crore in June 2023 down 47.56% from Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.38 crore in June 2023 down 8.43% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2022.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 62.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.