English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suven Life Sci Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.29% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.09 crore in June 2023 down 47.56% from Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.38 crore in June 2023 down 8.43% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2022.

    Suven Life Sci shares closed at 62.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.

    Suven Life Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.802.613.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.802.613.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.283.934.85
    Depreciation1.661.671.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--28.90--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.531.2919.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.68-33.19-22.66
    Other Income5.645.600.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.04-27.59-22.22
    Interest0.050.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.09-27.64-22.33
    Exceptional Items----6.00
    P/L Before Tax-24.09-27.64-16.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.09-27.64-16.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.09-27.64-16.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-24.09-27.64-16.33
    Equity Share Capital21.8121.8114.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.10-1.17-1.12
    Diluted EPS-1.10-1.17-1.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.10-1.17-1.12
    Diluted EPS-1.10-1.17-1.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Suven Life Sci #Suven Life Sciences
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!