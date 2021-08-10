Suven Life Sci Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 40.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in June 2021 up 40.42% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.21 crore in June 2021 down 273.8% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.03 crore in June 2021 down 225.88% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2020.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 84.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.96% returns over the last 6 months and 58.39% over the last 12 months.