Suven Life Sci Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.27% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.12 crore in December 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.38 crore in December 2022 down 52.69% from Rs. 32.34 crore in December 2021.

Suven Life Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.00 4.39 4.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.00 4.39 4.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.76 5.08 5.06
Depreciation 1.67 1.62 1.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses 48.85 -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.98 21.01 31.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -53.26 -23.32 -33.70
Other Income 2.20 0.21 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -51.05 -23.11 -33.56
Interest 0.06 0.07 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -51.12 -23.18 -33.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -51.12 -23.18 -33.69
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -51.12 -23.18 -33.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -51.12 -23.18 -33.69
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -51.12 -23.18 -33.69
Equity Share Capital 21.81 14.54 12.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.90 -1.59 -2.65
Diluted EPS -2.90 -1.59 -2.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.90 -1.59 -2.65
Diluted EPS -2.90 -1.59 -2.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited