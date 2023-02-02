Suven Life Sci Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.27% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.12 crore in December 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.38 crore in December 2022 down 52.69% from Rs. 32.34 crore in December 2021.
Suven Life Sci shares closed at 61.35 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -31.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Suven Life Sciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.00
|4.39
|4.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.00
|4.39
|4.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.76
|5.08
|5.06
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.62
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|48.85
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.98
|21.01
|31.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-53.26
|-23.32
|-33.70
|Other Income
|2.20
|0.21
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.05
|-23.11
|-33.56
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-51.12
|-23.18
|-33.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.12
|-23.18
|-33.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.12
|-23.18
|-33.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-51.12
|-23.18
|-33.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-51.12
|-23.18
|-33.69
|Equity Share Capital
|21.81
|14.54
|12.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.90
|-1.59
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.90
|-1.59
|-2.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.90
|-1.59
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|-2.90
|-1.59
|-2.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited