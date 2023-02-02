Suven Life Sci Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.27% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.12 crore in December 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.38 crore in December 2022 down 52.69% from Rs. 32.34 crore in December 2021.