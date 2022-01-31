Suven Life Sci Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, up 192.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in December 2021 up 192.99% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.69 crore in December 2021 down 38.12% from Rs. 24.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.34 crore in December 2021 down 29.46% from Rs. 24.98 crore in December 2020.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 89.05 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.16% returns over the last 6 months and 19.85% over the last 12 months.