Suumaya Ind. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore, down 97.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore in September 2022 down 97.9% from Rs. 1,435.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.48% from Rs. 191.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2022 down 98.51% from Rs. 251.13 crore in September 2021.

Suumaya Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 68.38 in September 2021.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 38.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.89% returns over the last 6 months and -88.87% over the last 12 months.

Suumaya Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.19 143.08 1,435.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.19 143.08 1,435.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 936.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.19 131.41 1.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.55 -0.08 243.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 1.12 1.04
Depreciation 1.68 2.42 1.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.68 1.71 2.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.11 6.50 248.86
Other Income 0.96 0.75 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.07 7.25 249.72
Interest 0.73 1.55 1.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.34 5.70 247.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.34 5.70 247.73
Tax 0.34 1.50 55.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.00 4.20 191.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.00 4.20 191.94
Equity Share Capital 61.14 61.14 28.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 0.69 68.38
Diluted EPS 0.16 0.66 59.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 0.69 68.38
Diluted EPS 0.16 0.66 59.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

