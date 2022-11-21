English
    Suumaya Ind. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore, down 97.9% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore in September 2022 down 97.9% from Rs. 1,435.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 down 99.48% from Rs. 191.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2022 down 98.51% from Rs. 251.13 crore in September 2021.

    Suumaya Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 68.38 in September 2021.

    Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 38.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.89% returns over the last 6 months and -88.87% over the last 12 months.

    Suumaya Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.19143.081,435.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.19143.081,435.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----936.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.19131.411.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.55-0.08243.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.121.04
    Depreciation1.682.421.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.681.712.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.116.50248.86
    Other Income0.960.750.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.077.25249.72
    Interest0.731.551.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.345.70247.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.345.70247.73
    Tax0.341.5055.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.004.20191.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.004.20191.94
    Equity Share Capital61.1461.1428.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.6968.38
    Diluted EPS0.160.6659.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.6968.38
    Diluted EPS0.160.6659.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
