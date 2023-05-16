Suumaya Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore, down 99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore in March 2023 down 99% from Rs. 1,283.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.83 crore in March 2023 down 517.75% from Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.88 crore in March 2023 down 124.6% from Rs. 381.55 crore in March 2022.
Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 13.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.69% returns over the last 6 months and -81.47% over the last 12 months.
|Suumaya Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.79
|73.57
|1,283.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.79
|73.57
|1,283.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|481.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.88
|69.34
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.63
|0.42
|406.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.92
|1.21
|Depreciation
|0.44
|1.77
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.34
|64.54
|13.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-105.60
|-63.42
|381.21
|Other Income
|11.28
|1.18
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-94.32
|-62.24
|381.33
|Interest
|0.51
|0.97
|2.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-94.83
|-63.21
|379.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-279.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-94.83
|-63.21
|99.82
|Tax
|--
|1.50
|77.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-94.83
|-64.71
|22.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-94.83
|-64.71
|22.70
|Equity Share Capital
|61.14
|61.14
|30.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|-10.58
|8.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|-10.58
|7.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.55
|-10.58
|8.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.55
|-10.58
|7.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited