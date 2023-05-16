Suumaya Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore, down 99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore in March 2023 down 99% from Rs. 1,283.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.83 crore in March 2023 down 517.75% from Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.88 crore in March 2023 down 124.6% from Rs. 381.55 crore in March 2022.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 13.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.69% returns over the last 6 months and -81.47% over the last 12 months.