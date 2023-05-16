English
    Suumaya Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore, down 99% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore in March 2023 down 99% from Rs. 1,283.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.83 crore in March 2023 down 517.75% from Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.88 crore in March 2023 down 124.6% from Rs. 381.55 crore in March 2022.

    Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 13.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -67.69% returns over the last 6 months and -81.47% over the last 12 months.

    Suumaya Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.7973.571,283.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.7973.571,283.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----481.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.8869.34--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.630.42406.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.921.21
    Depreciation0.441.770.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.3464.5413.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-105.60-63.42381.21
    Other Income11.281.180.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-94.32-62.24381.33
    Interest0.510.972.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-94.83-63.21379.15
    Exceptional Items-----279.33
    P/L Before Tax-94.83-63.2199.82
    Tax--1.5077.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-94.83-64.7122.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-94.83-64.7122.70
    Equity Share Capital61.1461.1430.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.55-10.588.09
    Diluted EPS-1.55-10.587.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.55-10.588.09
    Diluted EPS-1.55-10.587.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 09:43 am