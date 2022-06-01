 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suumaya Ind. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,283.32 crore, up 7.17% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suumaya Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,283.32 crore in March 2022 up 7.17% from Rs. 1,197.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022 down 89.42% from Rs. 214.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 381.55 crore in March 2022 up 75.56% from Rs. 217.33 crore in March 2021.

Suumaya Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 89.01 in March 2021.

Suumaya Ind. shares closed at 72.25 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -72.40% returns over the last 6 months and -82.96% over the last 12 months.

Suumaya Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,283.32 1,168.77 1,197.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,283.32 1,168.77 1,197.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 481.09 1,166.47 1,020.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 406.47 -78.85 -51.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.21 0.91 0.77
Depreciation 0.22 2.61 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.12 5.67 10.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 381.21 71.96 216.52
Other Income 0.12 2.89 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 381.33 74.85 216.89
Interest 2.18 1.76 7.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 379.15 73.09 209.26
Exceptional Items -279.33 -- --
P/L Before Tax 99.82 73.09 209.26
Tax 77.12 -1.97 -5.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.70 75.06 214.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.70 75.06 214.48
Equity Share Capital 30.57 28.07 28.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.09 26.74 89.01
Diluted EPS 7.02 23.18 84.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.09 26.74 89.01
Diluted EPS 7.02 23.18 84.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:20 pm
